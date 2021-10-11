Analysts Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $542.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report sales of $542.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $539.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $544.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $487.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,835. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,048 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

