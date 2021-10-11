Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Fabrinet reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

FN stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,860. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.00. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.