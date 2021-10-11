Analysts Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC also posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 108.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on FCRD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 20,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.69. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 752,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,889,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

