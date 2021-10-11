Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.64. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,853 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,995,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,559,000 after buying an additional 533,977 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,751,000 after buying an additional 145,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,927,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,451,000 after buying an additional 908,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,055,000 after buying an additional 175,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $39.21 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.04%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

