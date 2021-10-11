Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yatra Online stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. 4,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

