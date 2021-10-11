Analysts Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) PT at $47.82

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.