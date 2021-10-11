Analysts Set DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target at $26.35

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRIO. TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in DarioHealth by 21.3% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.