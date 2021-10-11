Analysts Set Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Price Target at €43.60

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.60 ($51.29).

DUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ETR:DUE traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €36.56 ($43.01). 160,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($51.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.83.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

