Analysts Set freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Price Target at €22.32

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.32 ($26.26).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNTN. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of FNTN stock traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €22.42 ($26.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,339 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.04. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

