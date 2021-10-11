Analysts Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price at $157.45

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LPLA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.07. The stock had a trading volume of 430,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average of $145.38. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

