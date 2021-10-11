Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target at $166.12

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,139. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.20. Match Group has a 12 month low of $107.05 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

