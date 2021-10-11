Analysts Set Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Price Target at $0.78

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

Several analysts have commented on SNDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

NASDAQ SNDL traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 465,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,522,344. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 6.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 707.37%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.