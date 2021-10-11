Analyzing Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) & Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datatec has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Datatec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 0 3 8 0 2.73 Datatec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions is more favorable than Datatec.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Datatec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $23.38 billion 1.18 $721.93 million $0.80 38.55 Datatec $4.11 billion 0.10 $2.60 million $0.04 100.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than Datatec. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Datatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A Datatec N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats Datatec on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The Logicalis segment provides ICT infrastructure solutions and services with a focus on data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization. The Corporate, Consulting, and Financial Services segment provides strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries, as well as finance leasing services. Datatec Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

