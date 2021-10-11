Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance also reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 161,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock remained flat at $$15.12 during trading on Monday. 24,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

