AppLovin Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin’s (NYSE:APP) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 12th. AppLovin had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $2,000,000,000 based on an initial share price of $80.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on APP. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.
Shares of APP opened at $86.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03.
In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,071 shares of company stock worth $14,523,320. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $178,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
