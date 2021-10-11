AppLovin Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin’s (NYSE:APP) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 12th. AppLovin had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $2,000,000,000 based on an initial share price of $80.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APP. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

Shares of APP opened at $86.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,071 shares of company stock worth $14,523,320. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $178,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

