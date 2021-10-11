Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.30. 616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,353. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

