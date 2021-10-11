Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV opened at $165.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.94.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 28.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Aptiv by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.