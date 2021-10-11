Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Million

Brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post sales of $2.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.52 million and the highest is $2.93 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 780.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 million to $9.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKDA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.05. 606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,151. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of -0.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

