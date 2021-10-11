Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Down to $20.35

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.35, but opened at $19.65. Arco Platform shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 501 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $604.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 1.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth $52,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 23.9% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 11.4% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.