Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATZAF. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of ATZAF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

