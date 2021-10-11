ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 4,250 at Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 6,680 ($87.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,806.15 ($75.86).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,781 ($36.33) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,548.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,449.96. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,691 ($35.16) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

