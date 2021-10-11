Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report $17.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.35 million and the lowest is $17.20 million. Asure Software reported sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $71.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.98 million to $72.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $78.26 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $78.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million.

ASUR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 103.7% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 755,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 420.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

