Ativo Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

COST opened at $451.85 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

