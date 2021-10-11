AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a PE ratio of -86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

