Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Audacy Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with radio broadcasting group. Audacy Inc., formerly known as Entercom Communications Corp., is based in PHILADELPHIA, PA. “

Get Audacy alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.53. 8,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,316. The company has a market capitalization of $499.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41. Audacy has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Audacy will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,500. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUD. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Audacy (AUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.