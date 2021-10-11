Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $1,879,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 78.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $204.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.59 and a 1-year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

