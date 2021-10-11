Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $57.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Avangrid by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 641,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 73,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.