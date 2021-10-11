Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.09

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 3897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. Analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

