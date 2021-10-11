Avenir Corp Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 589,494 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,776,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 403,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

