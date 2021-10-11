Avenir Corp Has $19.50 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $2.21 on Monday, reaching $228.06. 159,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,091,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $444.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.59. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

