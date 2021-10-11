Avenir Corp Sells 71 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Avenir Corp trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 4.1% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $51,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $607.29. 5,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,321. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $629.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $602.06 and a 200 day moving average of $567.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total value of $7,355,157.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,876,209.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

