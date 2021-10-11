Axa S.A. Grows Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of XPO Logistics worth $19,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.27.

XPO stock opened at $78.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.59. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

