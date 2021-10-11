Axa S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $21,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,651,000 after buying an additional 113,131 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 281.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 380,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,272,000 after purchasing an additional 280,440 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 182,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 82.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 136,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,591 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

