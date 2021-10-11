Axa S.A. Has $16.62 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,335 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Guardant Health stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics.

