Axa S.A. Has $20.40 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 77.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $291.66 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.20 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $1,899,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

