Axa S.A. Purchases 7,657 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock opened at $157.54 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.05 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.