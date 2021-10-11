Axa S.A. Sells 38,800 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.19% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $18,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $112.35 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $98.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

