Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Position Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Axonics were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Axonics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.