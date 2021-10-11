Azimuth Capital Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 23,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.