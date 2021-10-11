Bailard Inc. Has $132.60 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 489,494 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,222 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $132,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,062 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,497,634 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $676,609,000 after buying an additional 812,420 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.72. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

