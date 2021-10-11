Bailard Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $47.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

