Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $143,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,483,538. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

