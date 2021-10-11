Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $179,000 Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 171.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,684,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after buying an additional 71,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,765,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,625,000 after buying an additional 63,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $13.48 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

