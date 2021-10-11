Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 8,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 765,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,407,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,981,000 after purchasing an additional 191,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

NYSE:WELL opened at $82.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

