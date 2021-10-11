Bamco Inc. NY Has $11.18 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 69.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after buying an additional 164,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,900 shares of company stock worth $18,675,641. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Inari Medical stock opened at $78.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.85 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

