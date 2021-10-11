Bamco Inc. NY Has $8.50 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 198.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 46,702 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 73.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.46.

NYSE KMX opened at $130.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,160 shares of company stock worth $16,923,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

