Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 204.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Insulet by 221.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

PODD opened at $290.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $214.93 and a 52-week high of $309.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.40. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.