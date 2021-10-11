Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 86,730 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $59.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

