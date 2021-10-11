Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) & Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Critical Contrast

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hang Seng Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Hang Seng Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile $3.77 billion 2.42 $711.90 million $1.54 12.55 Hang Seng Bank $7.71 billion 4.50 $2.15 billion $1.08 16.80

Hang Seng Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile. Banco Santander-Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hang Seng Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Hang Seng Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 24.24% 18.23% 1.21% Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hang Seng Bank pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander-Chile has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Banco Santander-Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Banco Santander-Chile and Hang Seng Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hang Seng Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.75%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than Hang Seng Bank.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats Hang Seng Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage. The Middle-market segment serves institutions such as universities, government entities, local and regional governments, and companies engaged in the real estate industry who carry out projects to sell properties to third parties. The Global Corporate Banking segment consists of foreign and domestic multinational companies. The Other segment includes the financial management division, which develops global management functions such as managing inflation rate risk, foreign currency gaps, interest rate risk, and liquidity risk. The company was founded on September 7, 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, foreign exchange, money market, structured, and derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers retirement benefit, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 290 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a network of outlets in approximately 20 cities in Mainland China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

