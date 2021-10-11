BancorpSouth Bank Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BancorpSouth Bank cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after buying an additional 987,960 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $46.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.